BJP to contest 17 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, JD(U) 16, LJP (Ram Vilas) five

PATNA: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Monday announced a seat-sharing pact in Bihar for the Lok Sabha elections under which the BJP would contest 17 seats, JD (U) 16 and Chirag Paswan’s LJP (Ram Vilas) five. Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustanti Awam Morcha (HAM) and Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Morcha will contest one seat each.

NDA’s ally Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Morcha (RLJM) led by Union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras has not been given any seat.

According to the seat-sharing deal, the BJP will contest from West Champaran, East Champaran, Aurangabad, Madhubani, Araria, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Maharajganj, Saran, Ujiarpur, Begusarai, Nawada, Patna Sahib, Patliputra, Ara, Buxar and Sasaram seats.

On the other hand, the JD (U) will field its candidates in Valmikinagar, Sitamarhi, Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnea, Madhepura, Gopalganj, Siwan, Bhagalpur, Banka, Munger, Nalanda, Jehanabad and Sheohar.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has been allotted Vaishali, Hajipur, Samastipur, Khagaria and Jamui. The HAM has been given the Gaya seat while the Karakat seat has gone to the RLM.

HAM patron and former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi is likely to contest from Gaya, presently held by JD (U) MP Vijay Kumar.