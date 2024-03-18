Counting date for Arunachal, Sikkim changed to June 2

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday announced changing the date of counting of votes in the Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim Assembly polls from June 4 to June 2. The rest of the schedule for the polling process in the two states would remain unchanged.

The poll panel in an official statement said that the decision to change the date was taken as the term of the two assemblies is till June 2 and the elections have to be wrapped up on or before that date. It said, “There shall be no change in respect of schedule for Parliamentary constituencies of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.”

“The EC is to conduct the election to Legislative Assemblies of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim before the cessation of their terms, in exercise of the powers conferred upon under Article 324 read with Article 172(1) of the Constitution of India and Section 15 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. The term of house of both the Legislative Assemblies of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim is due to expire on 02.06.2024,” read the statement.

The date of counting of votes was changed from June 4 to June 2 and the date before which the election shall be completed was also changed from June 6 to June 2. The two states go to polls on April 19.

“There shall be no change in respect of Schedule for Parliamentary Constituencies of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim,” the poll panel said, adding that counting for the Lok Sabha seats and Andhra Pradesh and Odisha Assembly polls will be held on June 4.