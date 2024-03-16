Elections 2024: Issues parties should but do not debate

Primary education: At the dawn of the new millennium, demographers and authors of the BRICs Report prophesied the potential of a demographic dividend. Harvest of the dividend depends on investment in human capital. How equipped are the youth to leverage opportunities in a global economy propelled by technology? The latest ASER report by Pratham looked at the foundational skills of 14 to 18 year olds. It showed that one of four among this group cannot read Class II texts fluently in their regional language and over half struggle with division of 3 digits by 1 digit. For six decades, India’s governments have promised and failed to invest 6 percent of GDP in education. Certainly, technology—especially new ideas based on platforms and AI tutors—could help. Can the parties present solutions?

Jobs, skilling and the AI factor: The government has presented data from multiple sources and angles on employment creation. Yet unemployment is the number one concern in opinion polls. Evidently, there is a gap between need and availability. Last month, over 4.8 million young Indians appeared in an exam for 60,000 posts! IT services, India’s largest white-collar employer, is threatened by the accelerated adoption of generative AI. Huang Jenson of NVidia says “AI will take over coding”. The chairman of Nasscom observed “BPO workers are at the maximum risk from AI.” A report by Accenture suggests 44 percent of working hours in the US could be automated or augmented. Do the parties have a template for an active labour policy, as seen in the Netherlands and Germany? Yes, the Congress has put forth an idea of apprenticeship for graduates and diploma holders. Is it viable? Will the campaign witness a debate on jobs, skilling and leveraging generative AI?

Primary healthcare: India’s Ayushman Bharat programme is one of the largest public healthcare programmes in the world—it has over 300 million enrolled and has covered the cost of 62 million hospitalisations. India’s primary healthcare system though has a long way to go. For sure, it has achieved WHO’s ‘golden finishing line’ of 1 doctor per 834 people, but the availability of allopathic doctors is at 13.08 lakh for 1.4 billion and is skewed towards urban India. Access to primary care is daunted by gaps in personnel and infrastructure. India has over 5.9 lakh inhabited villages served by 1.9 lakh sub centres, 31,000 primary health centres and 6,064 community health centres—the shortfall of specialist doctors at community health centres is 79.5 percent. Do the parties have a prescription?