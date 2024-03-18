CPI hopes to get at least 15 seats in 8 states as part of INDIA

In Telangana, it is seeking Warangal Lok Sabha seat. In Maharashtra, it is expecting Shirdi constituency, Bathinda in Punjab and Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh.

Notably, its state leadership in Jharkhand last week announced to go alone and to contest in eight seats in the state. “We have decided to contest the Lok Sabha polls on our own,” CPI state secretary Mahendra Pathak told PTI.

In west Bengal, the CPI is staking claim to three seats including Ghatal and Medinipur from which it has been winning in the past. Raja further stated that talks are underway for three constituencies in Bihar too. The probable seats are Banka, Begusarai and Madhubani.

Raja said that our state leaders are holding talks with their counterparts of political parties including Congress, which are part of the alliance and he is optimistic about a positive outcome. He added that hopefully the Congress would demonstrate maturity like what Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK president MK Stalin showed in the state while sparing seats for coalition partners.

“Discussions pertaining to the identified seats are being held at state level. In case, something is to be conveyed to the national leadership or my intervention is required, I will talk. Seat sharing in Tamil Nadu has already been finalised and the CPI will be contesting on two seats in the state. Stalin’s seat-sharing arrangement illustrates maturity and understanding of prevailing political situations. The Congress should also be accommodative to each member of the alliance because the target is to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP),” said Raja.

As part of the Left Democratic Front (LDF), the CPI got four seats to contest in Kerala—Wayanad, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur and Mavelikkara.