LS polls: Laliteshpati Tripathi hopes to carry forward grandfather Kamlapati's legacy in Bhadohi

BHADOHI: Laliteshpati Tripathi is looking to carry forward the legacy of his great grandfather and veteran Congress leader Kamalapati Tripathi, though on a ticket from the Trinamool Congress which has fielded him here.

Laliteshpati Tripathi, the joint candidate of the Samajwadi Party, Congress and TMC of the INDIA bloc, told PTI that a strong ant-BJP wave was blowing in Bhadohi, close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Varanasi constituency.

Laliteshpati Tripathi left Congress in 2021 and joined the Trinamool Congress.

He got the Bhadohi seat as SP president Akhilesh Yadav had promised to keep the parliamentary constituency reserved for the TMC, he said.

BJP's Ramesh Chand Bind won the seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha election defeating the BSP candidate by a slender margin.

BSP, which has announced that it will go alone this time, is yet to announce its candidate.

"When didi (Mamata Banerjee) held meetings in Lucknow and Varanasi in support of Akhilesh Yadav during the 2022 Assembly elections, she asked him to make a promise to ensure that the legacy of former Congress working president and Railway Minister Pandit Kamlapati Tripathi is carried forward," Laliteshpati Tripathi told PTI.