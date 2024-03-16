TMC unhappy with seven-phase polls in Bengal; BJP, Congress, CPM welcome decision

KOLKATA: West Bengal’s 42 Lok Sabha constituencies will vote in seven phases in the 18th general elections starting from April 19 and ending on June 1. The electoral exercise will continue for 44 days.

The Election Commission (EC)’s decision to conduct the Lok Sabha polls in Bengal in the maximum number of phases along with Bihar and Uttar Pradesh drew sharp criticism from the ruling TMC, which argued that polling in so many phases in the state would be advantageous to the BJP. Leaders of the ruling party alleged that the poll panel maligned the image of the state by ignoring their views recommending voting in a single phase.

However, all the opposition parties — BJP, Congress and CPI(M) — welcomed the EC’s decision.

“We have noticed that more voters turn out to exercise their franchise if there are fewer number of phases. This is why we demanded polling in a single phase. Gujarat, Kerala and Tamil Nadu are big states but they are voting in one phase. Why so many phases for Bengal? This is nothing but a tactic to spread terror which will be advantageous for the BJP,” said TMC minister Chandrima Bhattacharya.

Sources in the TMC said the party supremo Mamata Banerjee would make the seven-phase poll in Bengal an issue in the campaign portraying it as an attempt to defame Bengal as a volatile state. “She will stress that political parties like the BJP with deeper pockets are at an advantage over others when it comes to multi-phase polling. She will also give examples of other states with similar geographical size and sending around the same number of MPs to the Lok Sabha, which are voting in a single phase,” said a senior TMC leader.