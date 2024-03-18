No voting arrangements for displaced Manipuris taking shelter outside state, says EC

GUWAHATI: Unlike past precedents, people displaced by the ethnic violence in Manipur and taking shelter in other states will not be able to vote in the Lok Sabha elections unless they return to their state.

Manipur’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pradeep Kumar Jha said there is no voting arrangement for people who left the state outside it. Last year, the then Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga had stated that some 12,000 displaced people (Kuki-Zomi tribals) from Manipur were taking shelter in his state.

On March 16, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar had said the displaced people in Manipur would vote from relief camps. “We have drawn up a scheme which we have notified. We notified the scheme to allow voters in the camps to vote from their respective camps,” Kumar had stated.

The Manipur CEO told The New Indian Express that the scheme is limited to the state's territorial jurisdiction.

“The scheme is for the internally-displaced persons. We know that roughly about 60,000 people from across communities are staying in the relief camps in 10 districts. The scheme has been designed for them. As regards people who are in Mizoram, nobody has approached us. We are not aware of it,” Jha told TNIE.