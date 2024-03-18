Rahul ends yatra in Mumbai, says EVMs win polls for BJP

MUMBAI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday tore into the Bharatiya Janata Party as he addressed the closing rally of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Mumbai. Alleging that the saffron party wins elections because of EVMs, he said his party went to the election commission to show them how it operates. “But the election commission refuses to do that. Why? Voters should know whether their vote is really going to the person to whom they voted for,” he said.
Rahul said the people will believe the Congress’ five guarantees rather than Naredra Modi’s guarantees and will vote for the grand old party in the Lok Sabha elections. He highlighted the Congress’ promises of legalising the minimum support price in favour of farmers and overhauling the GST regime to get rid of taxation on agricultural materials.
The mega rally was attended by most INDIA bloc allies. However, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav did not attend. The Left parties also skipped the rally.
During his yatra, Rahul travelled 4,000 km and understood people’s problems, he said. Chiding the media for not doing its job and working for the establishment, Rahul said,
He alleged that BJP is misusing the central agencies to poach the Opposition leaders. He claimed a senior Congress leaders from Maharashtra who recently joined the BJP had told Sonia Gandhi that he was do so under duress. The leader said if he does not join BJP, he would be put in jail, he added.