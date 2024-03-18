Rahul ends yatra in Mumbai, says EVMs win polls for BJP

MUMBAI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday tore into the Bharatiya Janata Party as he addressed the closing rally of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Mumbai. Alleging that the saffron party wins elections because of EVMs, he said his party went to the election commission to show them how it operates. “But the election commission refuses to do that. Why? Voters should know whether their vote is really going to the person to whom they voted for,” he said.

Rahul said the people will believe the Congress’ five guarantees rather than Naredra Modi’s guarantees and will vote for the grand old party in the Lok Sabha elections. He highlighted the Congress’ promises of legalising the minimum support price in favour of farmers and overhauling the GST regime to get rid of taxation on agricultural materials.