'Record of sorts': South African cheetah gave birth to six cubs, not five, at Kuno National Park

BHOPAL: It was not quintuplets, but instead sextuplets which were born to South African cheetah Gamini at Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park (KNP) recently.

On March 10, the Kuno National Park (KNP) reported that Gamini had given birth to five cubs. Eight days later on Monday, the park in MP’s Sheopur district reported that Gamini had actually delivered six cubs.

Sharing the video of the six cubs on the social media platform X on Monday morning, Union minister for environment, forest and climate change Bhupender Yadav wrote, “There is no end to joy: It is not five, but six cubs! A week after the news of five cubs born to Gamini, it is now confirmed that Gamini, the South African cheetah mother, has given birth to six cubs, a record of sorts for a first-time mother. Sharing the joy with visuals of Gamini’s adorable six cubs…”

With this development, the KNP is now home to 27 cheetahs, including 13 adults from Namibia and South Africa and 14 cubs, the eldest of the cubs being a 11-month-old female born in March 2023.

Since the reintroduction of the fastest moving mammal in India, this is the fourth cheetah litter born on Indian soil (KNP). After the birth of the first litter of four cubs on March 27, 2023 at KNP, three more litters of triplets, quadruplets and quintuplets have been born in less than three months.