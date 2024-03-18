Seat-sharing among 'INDIA' bloc allies in Bihar to be decided in two-three days: Tejashwi

Sources said that RJD wants to contest on 28 seats and given nine seats to Congress, two seats for CPI-ML and one seat for CPI. But Congress is insisting on fielding its candidates on 11 seats. Left parties are also demanding a few more seats.

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, RJD had contested on 20 seats, Congress on nine seats and 11 seats were given to its allies—Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (five), Hindustani Awam Morcha and Vikassheel Insaan Party three seats each. But this time, both Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Morcha and Hindustani Awam Morcha led by Jitan Ram Manjhi are part of NDA. Vikassheel Insaan Party has so far not entered into any alliance.

Tejashwi also hit out at NDA over question paper leak of teachers’ recruitment examination conducted by Bihar Public Service Commission. “What’s reason that as soon as NDA came to power in the state, issues like question paper leak started happening,” he told the media. He alleged that a minister in Nitish Kumar cabinet was attempting to shield kingpin of the racket behind the question paper leak. “Why did the state government not initiate any action in the case?” he asked.

Last week, economic offences unit of Bihar police had detained 270 aspirants in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh district while going through answers of leaked questions before the examination.