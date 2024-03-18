Supreme Court rejects Satyendar Jain's bail plea in money laundering case

NEW DELHI: In a major setback to AAP leader & former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain, the Supreme Court in its verdict on Monday directed him to surrender forthwith. He was out on bail on health grounds in the Delhi excise policy scam case.
A two judge-bench of the Top Court, led by Justice Bela M Trivedi and also comprising Justice Pankaj Mithal, which had reserved its judgement on the regular bail plea of Jain on January 17, pronounced the verdict today.
After the apex court pronounced the verdict, Jain desperately pleaded the court to grant him at least one week time to surrender, claiming that he is unwell but the SC rejected his plea asking him to surrender forthwith.
The Supreme Court passed its verdict today on the regular bail plea of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, Jain in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi Excise Policy scam.
On December 14, 2023, the top court extended Jain's bail till January 8 citing medical reasons.
On January 17, senior advocate and former Solicitor General (SG) Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Jain, had pleaded to grant him regular bail on the ground that he was keeping unwell and his health is deteriorating.
It is to be noted that the SC had for the first time granted Jain, interim bail on May 26 last year and the same has since been extended to date, on various grounds, including primarily on health factor.
According to the prosecution, the ED has registered a case against Jain, based on a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) complaint on the allegation that he had illegally acquired movable properties in the name of various persons and thereby an FIR was registered against him following his arrest.
Jain was arrested by the ED on May 30, 2022, under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Jain claimed innocence in the case and denied any kind of wrongdoing in the case.