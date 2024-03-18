Supreme Court rejects Satyendar Jain's bail plea in money laundering case

NEW DELHI: In a major setback to AAP leader & former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain, the Supreme Court in its verdict on Monday directed him to surrender forthwith. He was out on bail on health grounds in the Delhi excise policy scam case.



A two judge-bench of the Top Court, led by Justice Bela M Trivedi and also comprising Justice Pankaj Mithal, which had reserved its judgement on the regular bail plea of Jain on January 17, pronounced the verdict today.



After the apex court pronounced the verdict, Jain desperately pleaded the court to grant him at least one week time to surrender, claiming that he is unwell but the SC rejected his plea asking him to surrender forthwith.



The Supreme Court passed its verdict today on the regular bail plea of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, Jain in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi Excise Policy scam.



On December 14, 2023, the top court extended Jain's bail till January 8 citing medical reasons.

On January 17, senior advocate and former Solicitor General (SG) Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Jain, had pleaded to grant him regular bail on the ground that he was keeping unwell and his health is deteriorating.