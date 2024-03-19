BJP MLA Ketan Inamdar submits resignation from Gujarat assembly, withdraws after state chief's persuasion

VADODARA: Tensions within the Gujarat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are escalating as the Lok Sabha elections approach, fuelled by the influx of Congress leaders into the party and internal divisions among local leadership. Adding to the turmoil, Ketan Inamdar, a three-term BJP MLA from Gujarat, announced his resignation from the state assembly on Tuesday, citing his "inner conscience" as the driving force behind his decision, emphasizing the importance of preserving self-respect amidst perceived inaction. Nevertheless, following persuasion from the state president, the resignation was retracted within a matter of hours.

Inamdar also had said his move was not a pressure tactic and that he will work to ensure the victory of BJP candidate Ranjan Bhatt from Vadodara seat in the upcoming parliamentary polls.

Frustrated by the continuous influx of Congress leaders and other party members into the BJP, the three-term MLA from Savli seat in Vadodara district had submitted his resignation to legislative assembly speaker Shankar Chaudhary on March 19.

Following this, efforts were made to persuade him to reconsider his decision. The MLA from Jamnagar, along with the Vadodara district in-charge, visited Savli for discussions.

Subsequently, Ketan Inamdar received a summons to Gandhinagar and attended a meeting with BJP state president CR Patil. Following their discussion, he opted to retract his resignation.

Earlier also, he had announced his resignation as an MLA in January 2020, but it was not accepted by the speaker.

Following his meeting with the BJP state President in Gandhinagar, Inamdar expressed to the media, "I shared my grievances and concerns with State President Patil. I engaged in introspection and spoke from the depths of my heart. Our dialogue took place in a constructive environment. It was crucial to honor the dedication of longstanding party workers. Each individual has a unique approach to work. There's no personal animosity towards anyone."