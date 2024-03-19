Country wants change, Modi govt's guarantees will meet same fate as 2004: Kharge at CWC meeting

NEW DELHI: Asserting that the country is seeking a change, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Tuesday that the 'guarantees' touted by the present government would meet the same fate as the 'India Shining' slogan of 2004.

Addressing the meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party's top decision-making body, to discuss and approve the party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections, he urged all party leaders and workers to take every issue raised in the party manifesto to every village and town and to every household across the country.

Sources said the party's Central Election Committee (CEC), chaired by Kharge, would discuss and finalise its candidates for the remaining seats in the evening. The Congress has so far announced 82 candidates for the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls beginning April 19.

"The country is fervently demanding a change. The guarantees currently being touted by the present government would have the same fate as that of the 'India Shining' slogan of 2004," he said in his address at the CWC meet.

"All of us have a responsibility to ensure that our manifesto gets the widest publicity in different states and our commitments are taken to every household across the country and people at large," he added.

Kharge also said that Congress workers in villages and towns will have to rise to take the party manifesto to every household.

The Congress president said whatever has been promised in the manifesto will be strictly implemented.