'Feeling neglected': Shibu Soren's daughter-in-law and JMM MLA Sita resigns; likely to join BJP

RANCHI: In yet another disappointment for the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Shibu Soren’s elder daughter in law and MLA from Jama Assembly seat, resigned from the primary membership of the party alleging it of isolating her and hatching a conspiracy against her and her family members.

Though, she has not disclosed her next move so far, it is being expected that she will soon join BJP. Sita Soren is presently in Delhi and is expected to return in a day or two.

Sita Soren was disappointed with the party after the name of former Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s wife, Kalpana Soren, surfaced as the new CM face which she had strongly opposed.

It further escalated after her name did not appear in the list of the cabinet ministers after the formation of the Champai Soren Government. Sita Soren, holding the post of Central General Secretary in the party, is the elder daughter-in-law of JMM supremo Shibu Soren and wife of late JMM leader Durga Soren.

“I have come to know that a deep conspiracy is being hatched against me and my family members also. Saddened by recent developments in the party which isolated me my children, I am resigning from my primary membership of the party,” stated Sita Soren in her resignation letter addressed to JMM Chief Shibu Soren.