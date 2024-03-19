'Feeling neglected': Shibu Soren's daughter-in-law and JMM MLA Sita resigns; likely to join BJP

RANCHI: In yet another disappointment for the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Shibu Soren’s elder daughter in law and MLA from Jama Assembly seat, resigned from the primary membership of the party alleging it of isolating her and hatching a conspiracy against her and her family members.
Though, she has not disclosed her next move so far, it is being expected that she will soon join BJP. Sita Soren is presently in Delhi and is expected to return in a day or two.
Sita Soren was disappointed with the party after the name of former Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s wife, Kalpana Soren, surfaced as the new CM face which she had strongly opposed.
It further escalated after her name did not appear in the list of the cabinet ministers after the formation of the Champai Soren Government. Sita Soren, holding the post of Central General Secretary in the party, is the elder daughter-in-law of JMM supremo Shibu Soren and wife of late JMM leader Durga Soren.
“I have come to know that a deep conspiracy is being hatched against me and my family members also. Saddened by recent developments in the party which isolated me my children, I am resigning from my primary membership of the party,” stated Sita Soren in her resignation letter addressed to JMM Chief Shibu Soren.
Sita further stated, “Since the demise of my late husband, Durga Soren, who was a leading warrior in the Jharkhand movement and a great revolutionary, my family and I are being ignored regularly. We have also been isolated by the party and family members, which has been extremely painful for me.”
According to Sita Soren, she was quite hopeful that the situation would improve with time, but unfortunately it did not happen.
“Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, which my late husband made a great party at the cost of his sacrifice, dedication and leadership abilities, did not remain the same. I am saddened to see the current situation of the party, which has now fallen into the hands of those whose vision and objectives does not match our values and ideals,” stated Sita Soren.
“I have decided to leave Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and this family. Therefore, I am resigning from my primary membership of the party and request you to accept my resignation,” stated Sita Soren in her resignation letter written to Shibu Soren.