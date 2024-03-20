'Bowing down not in DNA of Jharkhand's people': Kalpana Soren on sister-in-law Sita joining BJP

Speculations are rife that Kalpana may fight bypolls for the Gandey seat, which fell vacant after the sudden resignation of then JMM MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad on December 31, who later was elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha on March 14.

The by-elections to the Gandey seat in Giridih will be held on May 20 along with parliamentary elections. Kalpana is scheduled to address political rallies in Giridih.

Her post underscored the deep respect Hemant Soren had for his late brother, Durga Da. She highlighted that Hemant reluctantly entered politics after Durga Da's demise to uphold the JMM's legacy and struggle.

She added, "Hemant ji did not want to enter politics but in view of the untimely death of Durga Dada and the health of respected Baba, he had to enter the field of politics. Hemant ji did not choose politics but politics chose Hemant ji. The one who decided to become an architect had the responsibility of carrying forward the legacy and struggle of JMM, Respected Baba and Late Durga Da."

"For Hemant ji, late Durga Da was not only an elder brother but also a father-like guardian. After becoming a part of this sacrificial family after marriage in 2006, I saw Hemant ji's respect and dedication towards his elder brother and late Durga da's love for Hemant ji," Kalpana posted.

She said Jharkhand Mukti Morcha was born out of an amalgamation of socialist and leftist ideologies.

JMM is moving forward today in Jharkhand by becoming a reliable voice for the poor, deprived and exploited, including tribals, Dalits, backward classes and minorities, Kalpana said.

"Hemant ji went to jail, fighting with the capitalists and feudalists, the same forces against whom Baba and Late Durga Da were fighting . They did not bow down. He (Hemant) chose the path of fighting like a Jharkhandi. Anyway, our tribal society has never learnt to move forward by turning its back... The truth is the continuous struggle," Kalpana added.

Earlier, a rift in the Soren family had surfaced after Sita had openly opposed any move to make Kalpana chief minister.

The Jama legislator also alleged a deviation from the party's core values by accommodating people whose principles do not align with its ethos.

"The tireless efforts of Shri Shibu Soren, who worked hard to keep us all together, unfortunately, also failed. I have become aware of a conspiracy being orchestrated against me and my family... I am left with no choice but to tender my resignation," Sita had said.

Sita Soren's decision to join the BJP is a shot in the arm for the party's efforts to boost its connection with the Scheduled Tribes, a community that has been the main vote base of the JMM.

"Sita has been freed from Ravan's Lanka," the BJP had said.

JMM shot back saying, "BJP uses institutions like the CBI and ED to intimidate opposition leaders...Not everyone is Hemant Soren, who can fearlessly face such forces."

Sita Soren's resignation comes a fortnight after the Supreme Court overturned a 1998 judgment – in a case where Shibu Soren was an accused – saying that MPs and MLAs who take bribes to vote or speak in a certain manner in the House are not immune from prosecution.

She is accused of accepting bribes from an independent candidate in the 2012 Rajya Sabha elections.

The hotly debated 1998 JMM bribery case judgement, which protected former Union minister Shibu Soren from prosecution, was overturned by a seven-judge bench on March 4, ironically following a petition by his MLA daughter-in-law, Sita Soren.

A seven-judge bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud overruled the 1998 verdict, which held the field for 26 years, and ended the immunity enjoyed by lawmakers who vote or make speeches in the House after accepting a bribe.

After the arrest of Hemant Soren, the executive president of the JMM, Sita Soren had strongly opposed any move to make his wife the CM.

Talking to PTI, Sita Soren had then said, "I would like to ask why only Kalpana Soren, who is not even an MLA and has no political experience. Under what circumstances her name is doing the rounds as the next chief minister when there are so many senior leaders in the party?"

"If they want to elect from the family, I am the senior most and have been an MLA for around 14 years."