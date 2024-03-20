Mathura mosque panel plea against HC decision nixed

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed an appeal filed by the mosque committee contesting the Allahabad High Court’s decision to consolidate 15 suits related to the Krishna Janmabhoomi versus Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute.

In May 2023, the Allahabad High Court had assumed jurisdiction over all suits concerning the dispute, prompting the mosque committee to challenge this decision in the apex court.

The two-judge bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Dutta on Tuesday upheld that the jurisdiction over this matter exclusively rests with the high court.

“The mosque trust is granted the liberty to reopen the current appeal if dissatisfied with the prior ruling,” said the bench said in its order.