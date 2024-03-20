Performance matters: Several MPs may not figure in BJP 3rd list

At a recent meeting of the party’s core committee for UP and Bihar, the members discussed the scheme of things with party chief JP Nadda and home minister Amit Shah. It was decided to take the discussions to the next level at the forthcoming third meeting of Central Election Committee.

“The seat-sharing is almost finalised with two seats — Baghpat and Bijnor — tentatively going to the RLD. The Ghosi seat is expected to go to the SBSP, while Apna Dal could have Mirzapur and Robertganj. As many as 28 LS seats, including Meerut, Pilibhit and Sultanpur, have been discussed,” said a senior leader.

The party leadership is reportedly determined to field journalist-turned-politician and BJP national spokesperson Prem Kumar Shukla from Sultanpur. Shukla belongs to UP and joined the party about nine years ago from Shiv Sena.