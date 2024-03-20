Rohini, Lalu’s saviour, may debut from Chhapra

NEW DELHI: A buzz is stirring ahead of the elections for the 18th Lok Sabha, suggesting that Rohini Acharya, daughter of RJD patriarch and advocate for social justice, Lalu Prasad Yadav, is preparing to make her political debut from the high-profile LS seat of Chhapra in Saran, Bihar.

Rohini Acharya has garnered widespread recognition, especially among girls and women, both in Bihar and beyond, following her selfless act of donating one of her kidneys to her ailing father last year, which facilitated a successful transplant in Singapore. Currently residing in Singapore with her husband and two children, she remains actively engaged on social media, particularly in critiquing the BJP’s political agenda.