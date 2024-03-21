ED draws flak for keeping accused in custody indefinitely

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday slammed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for keeping accused persons in its custody indefinitely without putting them to trial. “Keeping an accused in custody without the trial is akin to detention, which hampers liberty,” the two-judge bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta remarked.

The bench made strong observations in response to a default bail plea filed by former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren’s alleged associate Prem Prakash. Prakash was arrested by the ED in August 2022. Two AK-47 rifles, 60 live rounds, two magazines and some other incriminating documents were recovered by the probe agency at his residence.