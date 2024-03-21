Maharashtra: Fadnavis, Ajit go all-out to quell dissents

MUMBAI : As the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra is facing rebellion in several Lok Sabha constituencies, CM Eknath Shinde, and deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar have reached out to dissident leaders to pacify them.

Fadnavis and Pawar called separate meetings of the rebels at their bungalows at Malabar Hill in Mumbai. Fadnavis met former deputy chief minister Vijaysingh Mohite Patil and Ramraje Nimbalkar whose relatives are keen to contest the Madha Lok Sabha constituency where BJP has already renominated its MP Ranjeet Naik Nimbalkar.