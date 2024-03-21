Maharashtra: Fadnavis, Ajit go all-out to quell dissents

MUMBAI : As the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra is facing rebellion in several Lok Sabha constituencies, CM Eknath Shinde, and deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar have reached out to dissident leaders to pacify them.
Fadnavis and Pawar called separate meetings of the rebels at their bungalows at Malabar Hill in Mumbai. Fadnavis met former deputy chief minister Vijaysingh Mohite Patil and Ramraje Nimbalkar whose relatives are keen to contest the Madha Lok Sabha constituency where BJP has already renominated its MP Ranjeet Naik Nimbalkar.
Mohite Patil’s nephew Dhaval Singh Mohite Patil has already started campaigning in Madha. Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader Vijay Shivtare has also announced his candidature from Baramati against Mahayuti candidate Sunetra Pawar, wife of Ajit Pawar. Shinde called him twice to his residence and asked his not to contest, but he is adamant to defeat Ajit’s wife. On Ajit’s request, Fadnavis has taken up the task to pacify Shivtare.
Fadnavis also met former minister Harshavardhan Patil and his daughter Ankita on Wednesday and requested them to campaign for Ajit’s wife forgetting their past animosity. In Maval, Ajit Pawar-led NCP MLA Sunil Shelake has threatened that if Vijay Shivtare refuses to withdraw his candidature, he will also contest against the ruling alliance candidate. In Kalyan also, NCP leader Anant Paranjape has threatened to contest against Shinde’s son Srikant Shinde.