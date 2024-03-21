Police arrest second accused in Budaun double murder case

BUDAUN: A man accused in the Budaun double murder case was arrested from Bareilly on Thursday, police said.

Javed surrendered at Satellite Police outpost of Baradari police station of Bareilly, said Badaun Senior Superintendent of Police Alok Priyadarshi.

Budaun SSP Alok Priyadarshi says, "The second accused, Javed - who is the brother of accused Sajid, has been arrested by the District Police...He surrendered in Bareilly, his video is viral...After talking to the officers, our team is bringing him back. Further action will be taken after questioning him."

In a video shared by ANI, sourced to Police, he is heard saying, "...I ran straight to Delhi and from there I have to come to Bareilly to surrender. I have received phone calls from people about what my brother did..."

Two minor boys --- Ayush (13) and Ayaan aka Honey (6), were murdered gruesomely by a local barber Sajid (30), at their home in Badaun's Baba Colony on Tuesday night.

According to UP Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar, Sajid was shot dead when he opened fire on the police as he fled following the horrifying act.