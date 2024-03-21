Poll knot: Bihar life convict weds Delhi lawyer, couple seeks Lalu blessing

Mahto was released from jail on December 10, 2023, after languishing for 17 years in 2001. He had met Lalu after coming out of the prison.

Sources close to Mahto said though Mahto had expressed his ambition to contest the election, he could not do so as he was a convict serving a sentence.

As he had lost his first wife while in jail, Mahto decided to get married for the second time and thus chose Anita.

A native of Konanpur village in Nawada district, Mahto gained notoriety in 1990 when he engaged in a caste war with Akhilesh Singh of Nawada. Dozens of people from both sides were killed in the decade-old gang war. Mahto’s archrival Akhilesh’s wife, Aruna Devi, is a JD(U) MLA from Warisaliganj in Nawada district.

His name also figured in the killing of former Congress MP Rajo Singh in 2005.