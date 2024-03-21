Supreme Court to list today pleas against political parties doling out poll-time freebies

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to list on Thursday a batch of PILs (public interest litigations) against the practice of political parties promising freebies to voters during elections. One of the pleas was filed by BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, who sought a direction to the Election Commission of India to deregister political parties involved in distributing freebies from public funds during elections and seize their symbols.

The lawyer on Wednesday requested the three-judge bench, led by the Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, an early listing and hearing into the case. “This is important. We will take this onboard tomorrow,” the CJI said after hearing it. The plea said that if political parties try to gain undue favours in lieu of such measures, they should be banned.