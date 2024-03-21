'Will lead to chaos': Supreme Court refuses to stay appointment of new election commissioners
NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed applications seeking a stay on the appointment of new election commissioners (ECs), saying it would lead to "chaos" and "uncertainty" as the elections are round the corner.
It said it cannot put on hold, the contentious Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Terms of Office) Act, 2023, saying it would only lead to chaos and uncertainty.
"You cannot say that the Election Commission is under the thumb of the executive. At this stage, we cannot stay the legislation or suspend its operation. It would lead to chaos and uncertainty and we cannot do it (stay) by way of an interim order. There are no allegations against the new election commissioners," a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta told the petitioners who have challenged the new law.
The top court then said it will examine the main petitions challenging the validity of the 2023 Act and asked the Centre to file its response within six weeks and posted the matter for hearing on August 5.
"We will also examine Act for appointment of ECs but we are currently focusing on interim relief as elections are approaching," the top court said today.
During the hearing, the top court also questioned the Centre over the procedure adopted for the appointment of the two new election commissioners.
"Search committee for appointment of ECs should have been given a fair share of time to understand the background of candidates and apply its mind on the appointment of election commissioners," it added.
The top court also pointed out, "The 2023 verdict nowhere says there has to be a member from the judiciary in the selection panel for EC appointment."
Observing that it cannot be denied that election commissioners should be independent and fair, the bench said polls have been held since Independence and the country has had very good election commissioners in the past.
It noted that earlier election commissioners were appointed by the executive and now, they are being appointed under a law.
It said the intent of the 2023 verdict, which proposed a selection panel comprising the prime minister, the Leader of Opposition, and the Chief Justice of India, was for a period till Parliament enacts a law.
The verdict was intended to nudge Parliament to enact law as there was a "vacuum" and it didn't say what kind of law should be made, the bench said.
Background
The Centre on Wednesday had defended in the Supreme Court the appointment of two new election commissioners under a 2023 law that excludes the Chief Justice of India from the selection committee, saying the independence of the Election Commission does not arise from the presence of a judicial member on the committee.
In an affidavit filed in the apex court, the Union Law Ministry had rejected the petitioner's claim that the two election commissioners were hastily appointed on March 14 to "pre-empt" the orders of the top court the next day, when the matters challenging the 2023 law were listed for hearing on interim relief.
The affidavit had been filed in response to a batch of pleas, including those by Congress leader Jaya Thakur and the Association for Democratic Reforms, challenging the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Terms of Office) Act, 2023.
The top court had deferred till March 21, the hearing on a batch of pleas challenging the appointments of the two Election Commissioners under the 2023 law.
The two vacancies had arisen after the retirement of Anup Chandra Pandey on February 14 and the sudden resignation of Arun Goel. Retired IAS officers Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu were appointed in their place.
Under the new law, the selection panel has the prime minister as the chairperson, and the leader of opposition and a Union minister nominated by the prime minister are the two other members.
A five-judge constitution bench had in March 2023 ruled that the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners (ECs) shall be appointed on the advice of a committee comprising the prime minister, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha and the Chief Justice of India.
(With online desk inputs)