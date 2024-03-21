'Will lead to chaos': Supreme Court refuses to stay appointment of new election commissioners

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed applications seeking a stay on the appointment of new election commissioners (ECs), saying it would lead to "chaos" and "uncertainty" as the elections are round the corner.

It said it cannot put on hold, the contentious Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Terms of Office) Act, 2023, saying it would only lead to chaos and uncertainty.

"You cannot say that the Election Commission is under the thumb of the executive. At this stage, we cannot stay the legislation or suspend its operation. It would lead to chaos and uncertainty and we cannot do it (stay) by way of an interim order. There are no allegations against the new election commissioners," a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta told the petitioners who have challenged the new law.

The top court then said it will examine the main petitions challenging the validity of the 2023 Act and asked the Centre to file its response within six weeks and posted the matter for hearing on August 5.

"We will also examine Act for appointment of ECs but we are currently focusing on interim relief as elections are approaching," the top court said today.