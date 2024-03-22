Delhi HC admits CBI's appeal challenging acquittal of former Minister A Raja, others in 2G scam case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday admitted the CBI's appeal challenging the acquittal of former telecom minister A Raja, firms, and others in the 2G spectrum allocation scam case.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma said on the basis of the material on record and the submissions made by the lawyers for the parties, a prima facie case is made out by the CBI which requires deeper examination and the appeal needs to be heard in detail.

"Leave to appeal is granted. List the appeal for hearing in May," the judge said. The high court passed the judgment on CBI's "leave to appeal", paving the way for dealing with the appeal on merits against the trial court's verdict.