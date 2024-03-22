Ex-PepsiCo CEO advises Indian students in US to be 'watchful' amid a string of tragedies

She noted that while Indian students are known for their hard work and success, there are also incidents of some youngsters experimenting with and eventually getting addicted to drugs such as Fentanyl.

"This is lethal. Let me repeat, this is lethal," she said, adding that these are extremely harmful drugs impacting mental and physical health and will definitely be detrimental to your career prospects here.

"Please do not verge into this whole area of experimenting with dangerous stuff. Most importantly, do not partake in unlawful activities, understand the law and stay within the law," she said.

Nooyi added that many international students are not familiar with the laws and regulations of the host country.

"It is important to know the consequences of your actions and hence you have to stay alert all the time," she said.

"You need to know your visa status and its permissibility towards part-time employment. Do not violate the law," she said, adding that the students must know the boundaries of what you can do as a foreign student in the United States.

Nooyi also urged students to be aware of the safe areas in the city in which they are residing or travelling.

"Please avoid shady neighbourhoods. Do not venture out late into the night alone or do not venture out very late in the night at all," she said, advising the students to go out in groups and with friends.

Nooyi's message comes amid a string of troubling cases pertaining to the safety and security of Indian students in the US.