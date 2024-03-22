Himachal Pradesh: Three Independent MLAs who voted for BJP in RS polls submit resignation

SHIMLA: Three independent MLAs in Hiamchal Pradesh, who had voted in favour of the BJP candidate in the recent Rajya Sabha elections, submitted their resignation to the Assembly secretary on Friday.

One of them told reporters that they would join the BJP and contest elections on its ticket.

The three MLAs -- Ashish Sharma (Hamirpur constituency), Hoshiyar Singh (Dehra) and K L Thakur (Nalagarh) -- reached Shimla Friday, met leader of the opposition Jai Ram Thakur and thereafter submitted their resignation.