Six Himachal Pradesh Congress MLAs who cross-voted for BJP in RS polls disqualified by Speaker

SHIMLA: Six Himachal Pradesh Congress MLAs who cross-voted for the BJP in the Rajya Sabha election have been disqualified from the state assembly under provisions of the anti-defection law.

The disqualified MLAs are Rajinder Rana, Sudhir Sharma, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, Devinder Kumar Bhutoo, Ravi Thakur and Chetanya Sharma.

Addressing reporters here, Pathania said the legislators attracted the anti-defection law by defying the Congress whip as they were elected on the party's tickets.

He had reserved his verdict on the disqualification of the MLAs on Wednesday.

"My order is very elaborate, it is about a 30-page order. I gave exhaustive hearings to the advocates who appeared from both sides,’’ he said.

He said that they were heard exhaustively and the record was perused.