Megha Engineering donated highest amount of Rs 586 crore to BJP

NEW DELHI: Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd, the second-biggest buyer of electoral bonds, donated the highest amount of about Rs 586 crore to the BJP, according to data released by the Election Commission on Thursday.

The firm, which in recent years won the prestigious Zojila tunnel deal among other projects, forayed into city gas and acquired a media group, purchased electoral bonds of Rs 966 crore in total.

It has also donated to the BRS, which till recently was the ruling party in Telangana.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi, formerly known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi, got Rs 195 crore as donations from the company.

Megha donated bonds worth Rs 85 crore to the DMK, the ruling party in Tamil Nadu, and Rs 37 crore to the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress Party in Andhra Pradesh.

The TDP got about Rs 25 crore from the company, while the Congress got Rs 17 crore.

The JD-S, Jana Sena Party, and the JD-U got smaller sums ranging from Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 crore.