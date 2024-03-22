Supreme Court bench set to hear Arvind Kejriwal's plea against arrest

NEW DELHI: A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court will on Friday hear Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

As soon as a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud assembled, senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Kejriwal, mentioned the matter for urgent listing.

Singhvi said he was mentioning a matter of "some significance and urgency".

"If this process goes on, I am very sorry to say, before the first vote is cast, a lot of senior leaders will be behind bars. I am imploring your lordships to take it up urgently either in the middle of the board or the end of the board," Singhvi said.

Justice Chandrachud said a special three-judge bench is convening in Justice Sanjiv Khanna's court, and Singhvi can mention the matter before that bench.

"The special bench is over, almost," the senior counsel said.

"Then you can go right away to Justice Khanna and it will be taken up," the CJI said, adding, "Just go to that bench because that bench is available".

"You can just mention that the Chief Justice has assigned it to Justice Sanjiv Khanna's court," Justice Chandrachud told Singhvi.