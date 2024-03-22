Security beefed up near BJP headquarters as AAP workers to hit roads against Kejriwal's arrest

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Friday morning beefed up the security with heavy personnel deployment and multi-layer barricading on roads leading to BJP headquarters where AAP leaders and workers will stage a protest against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Paramilitary personnel in anti-riot gear have also been deployed to maintain law and order situation in the area.

The traffic police have requested commuters to avoid routes leading to central Delhi in anticipation of a huge gathering of AAP workers.

Roads leading to the BJP headquarters and ED office in central Delhi have been closed.

AAP leaders have asked party workers to reach the BJP headquarters and commence a protest at 10 am on Friday against Kejriwal's arrest.

Sources in the AAP said all Delhi MLAs and councillors have been asked to mobilize people at BJP headquarters and the party expects that a large number of people would be out on the streets to protest the arrest of Kejriwal.

Checking has been intensified at the borders of Delhi to prevent the AAP workers from entering the national capital from neighbouring states.