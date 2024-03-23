Himachal Pradesh: Congress government on edge as 3 independents may join BJP

CHANDIGARH: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Himachal Pradesh Government is on the edge following the resignation of three independent MLAs who supported the BJP in the Rajya Sabha polls. However, it still has the majority in the 62 member assembly
With the disqualification of six Congress MLAs, the strength of the ruling Congress came down from 40 to 34, including the speaker, in the 68-member Assembly where the majority mark is 35. The BJP has 25 members.
The three lawmakers, Hoshiyar Singh from Dehra, KL Thakur from Nalagarh, and Ashish Sharma from the Hamirpur seat, tendered their resignation to the Vidhan Sabha Secretary Yashpal Sharma in the presence of the leader of opposition and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur. Their resignation would pave the way for three more by-elections, besides the already announced six by-polls from the constituencies of the disqualified Congress MLAs.
Sources said that all nine MLAs (three independent and six congress disqualified lawmakers) are learned to have met the BJP high command, including saffron president JP Nadda. There are speculations that the six disqualified Congress MLAs could join the BJP shortly.
Later, outside the state assembly, Ashish Sharma alleged that the chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has started a vendetta against them as a false case has been lodged against their family members. “We will not hesitate to join the BJP as shortly join the saffron party, and our tickets will be decided by leadership,” he said.
“We have taken the decision in the interest of the state and that too without any pressure. The decision is not motivated by any personal considerations,” said MLA KL Thakur and added that all three MLAs have faith in the BJP and in the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. After submitting their resignation, all three independent lawmakers met the state governor at the Raj Bhawan. The three independent legislators had supported BJP in the Rajya Sabha polls and had been camping in Delhi.