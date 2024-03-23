Himachal Pradesh: Congress government on edge as 3 independents may join BJP

CHANDIGARH: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Himachal Pradesh Government is on the edge following the resignation of three independent MLAs who supported the BJP in the Rajya Sabha polls. However, it still has the majority in the 62 member assembly

With the disqualification of six Congress MLAs, the strength of the ruling Congress came down from 40 to 34, including the speaker, in the 68-member Assembly where the majority mark is 35. The BJP has 25 members.

The three lawmakers, Hoshiyar Singh from Dehra, KL Thakur from Nalagarh, and Ashish Sharma from the Hamirpur seat, tendered their resignation to the Vidhan Sabha Secretary Yashpal Sharma in the presence of the leader of opposition and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur. Their resignation would pave the way for three more by-elections, besides the already announced six by-polls from the constituencies of the disqualified Congress MLAs.