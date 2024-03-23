In message from ED custody, Kejriwal says no bar can keep him inside

NEW DELHI: AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita, in her first address following his arrest, on Saturday read out a message in which the Delhi chief minister asserted that every moment of his life has been dedicated to serving the country
In a message from custody, the Delhi chief minister said "no bar can keep me inside and I will soon return."
Don't hate BJP members because of my arrest; they are our brothers, his message says to APP members.
"My dear countrymen I have been arrested. Whether I am inside the jail or not, I will continue to serve the country. My entire life is dedicated to the country. I have struggled a lot in my life, and I know that this will continue. Therefore, this arrest has not surprised me'," Sunita read out the letter written by the Delhi CM.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was on Friday remanded in Enforcement Directorate's custody till March 28, a day after the central agency arrested him in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy "scam", in a huge setback to an icon of the anti-corruption movement of 2013 and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
Kejriwal was arrested on Thursday after he had skipped as many as nine ED summonses asking him to appear before it to answer questions about alleged illegalities in formulation and execution of the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was eventually scrapped amid allegations of corruption.
Special judge for Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cases Kaveri Baweja ordered the ED to bring Kejriwal back to court on March 28 at 2 p.m.
