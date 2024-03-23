In message from ED custody, Kejriwal says no bar can keep him inside

NEW DELHI: AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita, in her first address following his arrest, on Saturday read out a message in which the Delhi chief minister asserted that every moment of his life has been dedicated to serving the country

In a message from custody, the Delhi chief minister said "no bar can keep me inside and I will soon return."

Don't hate BJP members because of my arrest; they are our brothers, his message says to APP members.