BJP attacks INDIA bloc over DMK minister Anitha Radhakrishnan's remarks against PM Modi

NEW DELHI/CHENNAI: Accusing Tamil Nadu minister Anitha Radhakrishnan of making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP lashed out at the INDIA bloc on Sunday, saying the conscience of the opposition alliance "is dead".

K Annamalai, the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit president, alleged that DMK leaders have reached a new low in their "uncouth behaviour" and said his party would take up the matter with the Election Commission and the Director General of Police seeking the "strictest and immediate action" against Radhakrishnan.

Posting on 'X' a purported video clip of the DMK leader's remarks, the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit alleged that Radhakrishnan "spoke disgustingly" about Modi in the presence of DMK MP K Kanimozhi and others who witnessed the "nauseating act", and alleged that it reflected the "vulgar political culture" of the ruling party in the state.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, BJP leader and Union minister Anurag Thakur strongly condemned Radhakrishnan's remarks against the prime minister and said there is no place for "such language" in democracy.

"When destruction befalls man, it is the conscience which dies first. The conscience of those in 'INDI alliance' is dead," Thakur told reporters at the BJP headquarters.

He said this clearly showed the "hatred" of the INDIA bloc against Modi.