BJP eyes hat-trick in Uttarakhand, zeroes in on 22 Assembly seats

DEHRADUN: The BJP secured consecutive victories in the last two Lok Sabha elections, winning all five Lok Sabha seats from Uttarakhand. It is now setting its sights on a hat-trick in the state.

The party’s focus is on 22 assembly constituencies where it faced setbacks in the previous assembly elections. This proactive approach by the BJP has further compounded the Congress challenges. The opposition party is already in disarray and lacks coordination.

Reports say two BJP candidates have also filed their nomination papers, while the Congress is yet to declare its candidates Haridwar and Nainital.