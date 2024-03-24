Three MPs may be dropped in JD(U) list of 16 candidates

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United), a major ally of BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), is expected to announce names of its candidates for all the Lok Sabha seats on Sunday.

Sources claimed that JD(U) has finalised its candidates on almost all 16 seats. It is expected that the party would re-nominate the majority of its sitting MPs.

However, three sitting MPs, including Mahabali Singh from Karakat and Kavita Singh from Siwan, are expected to be dropped this time.

Former MP Anand Mohan’s wife Lovely Anand is likely to be fielded from Sheohar Lok Sabha constituency, currently being held by the BJP. The seat has gone to JD(U) under the seat-sharing formula among constituents of the NDA. Under the seat-sharing arrangement among constituents of NDA, BJP was given maximum 17 seats followed by JD(U)16 seats, LJP (Ram Vilas) five seats and Hindustani Awam Morcha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha one seat each.