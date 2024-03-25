Will wipe out Congress from political landscape of Arunachal Pradesh: State BJP chief Biyuram Wahge

LEMMI: The BJP is confident that it will wipe out the Congress from the political landscape of Arunachal Pradesh in the upcoming elections, the ruling party's state president Biyuram Wahge said.

The stage is set for the grand old party to face a humiliating defeat in the electoral battle to the two Lok Sabha and 60 assembly constituencies in the state on April 19, Wahge told PTI in an interview.

Wahge, who is contesting from Pakke-Kessang assembly constituency for the third term, claimed that people have no faith in the Congress due to rampant corruption and mismanagement of funds during previous governments of the party.

"We will work to ensure a Congress-mukt Arunachal," he said.

People have realised that only a "double-engine BJP government" can ensure development, he said.

While the ruling BJP has fielded Union minister Kiren Rijiju and sitting MP Tapir Gao from Arunachal West and East Lok Sabha constituencies respectively, the opposition Congress has nominated former chief minister and sitting MLA from Sagalee constituency, Nabam Tuki, from the West seat and Bosiram Siram from the East constituency.

The BJP has put up candidates in all 60 assembly constituencies while the Congress has fielded 34 nominees, of whom former minister Takam Pario joined the saffron party a day after he was given a Congress ticket.