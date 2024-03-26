From ED custody, Delhi CM directs minister to solve shortage of free medicines at Mohalla Clinics

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has issued directions from ED custody to ensure that medicines and tests are available to people at all government hospitals and Mohalla Clinics, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Tuesday.

Kejriwal received information about problems in laboratory tests available at Mohalla Clinics and issued the directions, he told a press conference here.

The health department will act immediately to address the issues, Bharadwaj said.

He said the latest directions from Kejriwal show that despite being in custody, he always thinks about the well-being of the people of Delhi.