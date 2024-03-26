'Congress a 'fixed deposit' of BJP': Assam CM, claims Congress chief to join party by 2025

TEZPUR: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has claimed that state Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah will join the saffron party by early next year.

However, Borah on Tuesday dismissed the CM's claim and stated that Sarma was playing 'mind games' to divert attention from real issues.

Terming the opposition Congress a 'fixed deposit' of the BJP, Sarma claimed that 'whenever needed, we bring them in'.

"I can say that by January-February 2025, Bhupen Borah will join the BJP. I have kept two constituencies ready for him, though won't name those now," Sarma said, talking to reporters at the residence of the party's Sonitpur constituency candidate Ranjit Dutta on Monday evening.