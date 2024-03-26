Kangana attacks Congress leader over Instagram post

NEW DELHI: A day after she joined the electoral fray on a BJP ticket, Bollywood actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut went hammer and tongs against journalist-turned-politician and Congress leader Supriya Shrinate over an objectionable Instagram post.

The purported post from Congress' social media chairperson Supriya Shrinate on Monday, which featured a picture of Ranaut dressed in a corset top with an objectionable caption, has since been deleted.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Ranaut wrote: “Dear Supriya Ji. In the last 20 years of my career as an artist, I have played all kinds of women. From a naïve girl in Queen to a seductive spy in Dhaakad, from a goddess in Manikarnika to a demon in Chandramukhi, from a prostitute in Rajjo to a revolutionary leader in Thalaivii. We must free our daughters from the shackles of prejudices, we must rise above the curiosity about their body parts and above all we must refrain from using sex workers challenging lives or circumstances as some kind of abuse or slur. Every woman deserves her dignity.”