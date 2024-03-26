Kangana attacks Congress leader over Instagram post

NEW DELHI: A day after she joined the electoral fray on a BJP ticket, Bollywood actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut went hammer and tongs against journalist-turned-politician and Congress leader Supriya Shrinate over an objectionable Instagram post.
The purported post from Congress' social media chairperson Supriya Shrinate on Monday, which featured a picture of Ranaut dressed in a corset top with an objectionable caption, has since been deleted.
In a lengthy post on Instagram, Ranaut wrote: “Dear Supriya Ji. In the last 20 years of my career as an artist, I have played all kinds of women. From a naïve girl in Queen to a seductive spy in Dhaakad, from a goddess in Manikarnika to a demon in Chandramukhi, from a prostitute in Rajjo to a revolutionary leader in Thalaivii. We must free our daughters from the shackles of prejudices, we must rise above the curiosity about their body parts and above all we must refrain from using sex workers challenging lives or circumstances as some kind of abuse or slur. Every woman deserves her dignity.”
However, Shrinate distanced herself from the post.
Taking to ‘X’, she wrote: “Someone who had access to my Meta accounts (FB& Insta) posted an absolutely disgusting and objectionable post, which has been taken down”.
She went on to clarify, saying in the same post, “Anyone who knows me will know I would never say that for a woman. However, a parody account that I have just discovered misusing my name is being run on Twitter (@supriyaparody) which started the whole mischief, and is being reported”.
‘Nari shakti’ slogan empty, crimes against women up, says Cong’s Ramesh
Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the formation of a Congress-led government in June 2024 will end the “10 years of anyaay-kaal for women”.
He alleged the BJP government’s slogans of ‘nari shakti’ remain empty words without real action.
"For 10 years, the WCD Ministry has seen only “incompetence, apathy, and an anti-women mindset,” Ramesh said. “While minister Smriti Irani herself remains silent as women across India are assaulted, waking up only for crimes in Opposition-ruled states, her ministry diverts funds away from necessary schemes and hardworking women,” he claimed.
Ramesh alleged that the five “massive failures” of the ministry are: “crimes against women and children have doubled; shrinking budget & underutilisation of funds; low pay and ill-treatment of ASHA and anganwadi workers; rise in anaemia among women and children; unemployment & lost income among women”.
On crimes against women and children, he said, “Around 35 lakhs cases of crime against women have been reported under the Modi Sarkaar, between 2014 and 2022.