Mahakal temple fire: Administration bans outside colours on shrine premises during Rangpanchami

INDORE: Devotees will not be allowed to bring colours from outside into Madhya Pradesh's famous Mahakaleshwar temple during Rangpanchami on March 30, the administration has said in the wake of Monday's fire.

At least 14 priests, including 'sevaks' (servitors), were injured in a fire that broke out in the sanctum sanctorum of the revered Shiva temple in Ujjain early on Monday during the ‘bhasma aarti' ritual.