Electoral Bonds Data: Listed companies overwhelmingly back BJP

The biggest donor for the BJP was a company known as Qwik Supply Chain Pvt Ltd, with an infusion of Rs 375 crore. While it is not clear who owns this company or what its business or source of income is, media reports have linked it to the Mukesh Ambani group based on various clues and indications in its regulatory filings.

At no.2 in terms of funding to the BJP was the Aditya Birla Group, whose various entities gave Rs 275 crore to the party during the period in question.

The biggest contribution from the group to the BJP came in the form of a Rs 105 crore contribution from Birla Carbon India Pvt Ltd, which makes carbon black used in the manufacturing of paints, inks, plastics, adhesives, sealants and tires.

Essel Mining and Industries Ltd, which is into coal mining and production of iron pellets, contributed Rs 50 crore to India's largest political party, while Utkal Alumina International Ltd, which operates an aluminium refining factory in Odisha, chipped in with Rs 75 crore.

Other contributions from the group came via Ultra Tech Cement, which gave Rs 22 crore and Grasim Industries, which gave Rs 23 crore.

The third biggest contributor of funds to the ruling party at the centre was the Bharti Airtel group, which pumped in Rs 236 crore, followed by mining conglomerate Vedanta Ltd, which contributed Rs 230 crore, and DLF group, which gave Rs 170 crore.

At no.6 in terms of contributions to the BJP was the Ahmedabad-based Torrent group, which operates Torrent Pharma and Torrent Power. Together, these companies infused Rs 137 crore into the BJP via electoral bonds.

Other major contributors to the saffron party include Mumbai-based Piramal Group (Rs 88 crore), construction company NCC Ltd (Rs 60 crore), United Phosphorous (Rs 50 crore), Welspun Group (Rs 42 crore) and IRB group (Rs 40 crore).

Substantial contributions were also made by several pharma companies, such as Cipla (Rs 37 crore), Aurobindo Pharma (Rs 34.5 crore), Sun Pharma Labs (Rs 31.5 crore), Divi's Labs (Rs 30 crore), Dr Reddy's (Rs 25 crore) and Mankind Pharma (Rs 24 crore).

Other major contributors to the BJP included Maruti Suzuki and Hero MotoCorp, both of which chipped in Rs 20 crore each.

