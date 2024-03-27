MVA in trouble ? Congress expresses displeasure over Shiv Sena's (UBT) Sangli candidature

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Congress expressed displeasure over Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena (UBT) for declaring Sangli and few Mumbai Lok Sabha seats where both the parties had staked a strong claim.
Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena declared its 17 Lok Sabha candidates on Wednesday morning including Chandrahar Patil for Sangli Lok Sabha seat.
Besides, the party also declared candidates for Mumbai Lok Sabha seats even when the discussion on these seats were on with Congress.
The Sangli Lok Sabha seat was a bone of contention between Congress and Shiv Sena, as both the parties had put their claims over this particular seat and were keen to contest it. However, Uddhav Thackeray declared his candidate Chandrahar Patil for the Sangli Lok sabha seat on Wednesday along with four other contentious seats.
Congress legislative party leader Balasaheb Thorat expressing his displeasure said that Uddhav Thackeray should not have declared the candidates for Sangli and other Mumbai Lok sabha seats, when the discussion and negotiations for these seats were in process.
Thorat also said that it is not too late for Uddhav Thackeray to rethink and rescind his decision over Sangli Lok Sabha seat. He said that in a coalition, an alliance partner like Uddhav Thackeray has to follow the alliance Dharma for the larger interest of the alliance.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said that they are firm on the declared candidates. He also said that Ramtek and Kolhapur constituencies were theirs but had to concede it to Congress so why not get Sangali in return?
On the other hand, Congress has argued that in Sangli, they have got a strong candidate like Vishal Patil, the grandson of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Vasant Dada Patil. He said Congress has solid network of workers in the constituency while Shiv Sena has significant presence.
“Why should we just throw away the seat when we have strong candidate ? In this election, each Lok sabha seat is important,” said the Congress leader.
Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam, who was eyeing Mumbai North West Lok Sabha seat said that Congress should break the alliance with Shiv Sena (UBT) if it is not honouring the seat sharing agreements.