MVA in trouble ? Congress expresses displeasure over Shiv Sena's (UBT) Sangli candidature

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Congress expressed displeasure over Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena (UBT) for declaring Sangli and few Mumbai Lok Sabha seats where both the parties had staked a strong claim.

Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena declared its 17 Lok Sabha candidates on Wednesday morning including Chandrahar Patil for Sangli Lok Sabha seat.

Besides, the party also declared candidates for Mumbai Lok Sabha seats even when the discussion on these seats were on with Congress.

The Sangli Lok Sabha seat was a bone of contention between Congress and Shiv Sena, as both the parties had put their claims over this particular seat and were keen to contest it. However, Uddhav Thackeray declared his candidate Chandrahar Patil for the Sangli Lok sabha seat on Wednesday along with four other contentious seats.