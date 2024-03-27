Waited for Prakash Ambedkar's VBA till the last moment, still waiting: Sanjay Raut

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) waited for the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi till the last moment and is still waiting after the latter announced that he will not ally with the opposition camp for the Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra.

Talking to reporters, Raut said his party was still of the opinion that talks could be held with the VBA.

"We waited for the VBA till the last moment and are still waiting. We had offered the VBA five seats including Akola. We still are of the opinion that talks can be held with him. This can go beyond five," Raut said.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena (UBT) on Wednesday released its first list of 17 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in the state, and said it will contest a total of 22 seats in the state.

Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr B R Ambedkar, announced the names of eight candidates for the phase of elections, including himself from the Akola constituency.

Addressing a press conference here, Ambedkar accused the MVA allies - Congress, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), Shiv Sena (UBT) - of trying to use his outfit to promote dynastic politics.