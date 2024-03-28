Ex-Haryana minister Savitri Jindal quits Congress, enters BJP days after son Naveen joined saffron party

CHANDIGARH: Former Haryana minister Savitri Jindal quit the Congress and joined the BJP in Haryana's Hisar on Thursday, days after her son and industrialist Naveen Jindal switched parties.

The 84-year-old Savitri Jindal joined the BJP along with her daughter Seema in the presence of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and other BJP leaders.

Announcing her decision to quit the Congress in a social media post late on Wednesday night, she said, "I represented the people of Hisar for 10 years as an MLA and have served Haryana state selflessly as a minister. The people of Hisar are my family and on the advice of my family, I am resigning from the primary membership of the Congress today."

Savitri Jindal was listed as the richest woman in the country by Forbes India this year.

According to the Forbes list of the 10 richest women in India, Savitri Jindal, the wife of the late industrialist and former minister O P Jindal, has a net worth of USD 29.1 billion (one billion = Rs 100 crore).

In a post on X, Saini said, "We welcome into the BJP family veteran Congress leader, former minister in Haryana government, famous social worker Smt. Savitri Jindal ji and her daughter Smt. Seema Jindal ji."

Savitri Jindal was a minister in the previous Bhupinder Singh Hooda-led Congress government in Haryana.

In 2014, she lost to BJP's Kamal Gupta from Hisar.

Gupta is currently a minister in the Saini-led government.