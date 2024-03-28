Shiv Sena (UBT) firm on contesting from Sangli, nobody should do anything that will help BJP: Sanjay Raut

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that his party was firm on contesting from Maharashtra's Sangli Lok Sabha seat, stressing that nobody should do anything that will directly help the BJP.

Raut was responding to questions about Congress' exasperation after his party on Wednesday announced its first list of 17 candidates, including for the Sangli seat and a few from Mumbai.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) are partners in the opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra.

Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat and Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra assembly Vijay Wadettiwar had asked their MVA partner to reconsider its decision, stressing that it did not suit "coalition dharma."

Raut said there is always give and take in an alliance and they gave Ramtek and Kolhapur seats to the Congress.

He said Sena (UBT) has also given Amravati to the Congress.

"Even our local cadres were upset but we did not allow the resentment to spiral," he said.

"Congress took Ramtek so Sena (UBT) said it would contest from Mumbai North. In an alliance, there is a need to strengthen and expand it, not individual parties," he said.

"The Congress has to lead the nation and we support the party in its endeavour. Will Congress give up the fight against BJP just for one seat (Sangli)," he asked.

If the opposition alliance stays together as a cohesive unit, MVA can easily win the Sangli seat, he said.