BJP's Rekha Patra moves Supreme Court, panels against TMC for 'violation' of privacy

KOLKATA: BJP's Basirhat candidate Rekha Patra, who had highlighted the plight of women in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, has lodged a complaint with the National Commission for Women against TMC nominee Debangshu Bhattacharyya for alleged violation of her privacy.

She also shot off a letter to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, alleging that Bhattacharyya, the TMC nominee from Tamluk Lok Sabha seat and head of the party's social media cell, made the details of her personal information and bank accounts public.

"Recently, through a post on Debangshu Bhattacharyya's Facebook account, the TMC candidate from Tamluk has shared the private details of my client, such as phone number, bank account details, Swasthya Sathi scheme details, as well as the Duare Sarkar scheme details, which is a clear violation of my client's right to privacy and an outrage to her modesty by making her personal details public," Patra's lawyer said in the letter.

Bhattacharya claimed that Patra had availed the state-sponsored health insurance scheme in 2021.

He also shared a card used by Patra which showed she had attended a 'Duare Sarkar' (state government outreach programme) on March 25, 2021, to avail the benefits of 'Swasthya Sathi' and 'Lakshmir Bhandar', a financial assistance scheme for women.

Patra had on Thursday confirmed that she had enrolled for the state-sponsored schemes but countered as a citizen of West Bengal, she is entitled to avail of any state-sponsored welfare scheme.