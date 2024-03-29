Shutters down in Mukhtar Ansari's native place Ghazipur as people wait for his body to arrive

GHAZIPUR: Shops remained closed on Friday in Mohammadabad Yusufpur township in Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh, the native place of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari who died of a cardiac arrest a day before.

After the completion of postmortem, Mukhtar Ansari's body on Friday left for Ghazipur amidst heavy security from Banda which is about 400 km from Ghazipur, police officials said.

The ambulance carrying the body was accompanied by police vehicles to ensure security along the 400-kilometre-long route via several districts of Uttar Pradesh.

As per police officials, Mukhtar Ansari's son Umar Ansari and Abbas Ansari's wife were present inside the ambulance carrying the body.

The state government had in advance chalked out the route for taking the body following the gangster's death due to cardiac arrest on Thursday.

On the way to Ghazipur, the convoy will pass through districts including Prayagraj, Bhadohi, Kaushambi and Varanasi before reaching Ghazipur.

As per the family members of Mukhtar Ansari, the cremation will take place in Ghazipur. A large number of security personnel have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

People were seen waiting for the arrival of body of the five-time MLA, who was rushed to a hospital from the Banda jail on Thursday after his health condition deteriorated. Ansari died at the hospital during treatment.

A grave has been dug at the Ansari family's burial ground in Kali Bagh for the last rites, Circle Officer (CO) Atar Singh and Pawan Kumar Upadhyaya, an inspector attached to the Mohammadabad police station, said.

They said Ansari's family members have informed them that the last rites will be performed on Friday if the body reaches in Ghazipur by 10 pm. Otherwise, the last rites would be performed on Saturday morning.

Ansari's lawyer Naseem Haider said the body is likely to reach Ghazipur late at night.