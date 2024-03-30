BJP’s eight list for LS polls out; Mahtab fielded from Cuttack, ex-ambassador Sandhu from Amritsar

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Saturday named its candidates for 11 more Lok Sabha constituencies, fielding a number of leaders who joined it from different parties recently such as Bhartruhari Mahtab, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Sushil Kumar Rinku and Preneet Kaur.

All these leaders have been fielded from the seats they represent in the outgoing Lok Sabha.

The party opted for former MLA Dinesh Singh 'Babbu' in Gurdaspur in place of actor Sunny Deol, who has long expressed his keenness to opt out of electoral politics.

Former Indian ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu will be making his poll debut from Amritsar, a seat the BJP has made determined efforts earlier to win by fielding Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri in 2019 and Arun Jaitley in 2014 but in vain.