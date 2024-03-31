4 killed, over 100 injured as storm hits Bengal's Jalpaiguri; Guv, CM to visit affected areas

JALPAIGURI: Four people died and over 100 were injured as a 'sudden' storm wreaked havoc in parts of Jalpaiguri district in northern West Bengal on Sunday, officials said.

Several hutments and houses were damaged, trees uprooted and electric poles came crushing down as strong winds accompanied by hail struck most parts of the district headquarters town and many areas of neighbouring Mainaguri, they said.

Among the most affected areas were Rajarhat, Barnish, Bakali, Jorpakdi, Madhabdanga and Saptibari, the officials said, adding that several acres of agricultural lands and crops suffered damages.

The deceased were identified as Dijendra Narayan Sarkar (52), Anima Burman (45), Jagen Roy (72) and Samar Roy (64).

"Many pedestrians were injured by hail. The disaster response team has been deployed and helpdesks set up," a senior official of Jalpaiguri district said.